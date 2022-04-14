Workout warm up and cool down routines to improve results

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zhou Nutrition, keeping a consistent workout routine is something many struggle with. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge gives us some tips on how to keep up with your workout routine.
New exercise equipment can add some excitement to your fitness routine, or even help motivate you to start your fitness journey. Kettlebells, which look a lot like cannonballs with handles, have become a popular strength training alternative to traditional barbells, dumbbells, and resistance machines. Corey Vasquez is the owner of Coast 2 Coast Athletic Club. He stopped by the studio with some kettlebells to share some exercises that we can add to our workout routine to change things up. And the best part? He says we can get a full body workout by just using these.
SPORT MINERAL SUNSCREEN – BADGER BALM. BORN PRIMITIVE MEN’S VIBE SHORT WITH BUILT-IN COMPRESSION. From squats to swimming, Born Primitive’s 2 in 1, built-in compression shorts are engendered for any workout, at any time. The lightweight, quick-dry, 4-way stretch allows for an excellent range of motion while wicking sweat. Designed for those looking to always be ready when a workout calls.
Click here to read the full article. Admit it: Post-workout, you often skip the cool down. So many of us want to get through our workout as soon as possible, or we crush it so hard that we can’t be bothered to properly stretch and perform some cooldown exercises. While they might not be as sexy as a sweat-inducing HIIT class or cardio dance class, cooldowns are an essential part of your workout.
“Proper cooldowns work by adequately decompressing the body after the rigors of a tough workout,” Noah Neiman, co-founder of Rumble and Rumble TV, tells SheKnows. “It’s important that...
(Mass Appeal) – Limor Suss shares some wellness essentials to stock up on this Spring. Children’s TYLENOL® Dissolve Powder Packs helps temporarily reduce fever and minor aches and pains. This spring, conquer seasonal changes with products from ZARBEE’S® Immune Support Line. SmartCheck™ from Children’s TYLENOL®,...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The week is winding down, and we’re heading into a weekend with a running start of sunshine, chilly mornings, and unseasonably cool afternoons. Outdoor weekend activities are go for launch! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 41 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 44 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga is a wildly popular activity and rightly so. It offers a myriad of physical, mental and spiritual benefits while welcoming participants of all ages, shapes and sizes to practice alone or in a group. Yoga is accessible to those who are just starting off and diverse enough to continually challenge dedicated yogis who engage daily.
Plenty of sunshine and light winds as a warming trend for the west kicks up a notch today. We’ll be looking for our first 80s of the year this afternoon and then leaping into hotter May-like 90s as soon as tomorrow! It’s a quick, but very noticeable heat-up heading into the weekend and Sherry’s most […]
(Mass Appeal) – Sometimes a person wants to give an outwardly normal appearance – while embracing a bit of their wild side secretly! Michaela Murray, co-owner of Wicked Salon, is here today to demonstrate how to do just that with a little peekaboo color!
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Spring brings sunshine, blooms and plenty of rain. If you live in one of many areas experiencing drizzles — or downpours — right now, it’s a good idea to invest in rain gear to deal with spring showers.
(Mass Appeal) – Spring is a great time to add some color and sophistication to your home with decorative items. Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, is here to show us how to make a gorgeous natural spring wreath using dried florals.
(Mass Appeal) – This weekend is Easter, and if you need some last minute ideas, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss has us covered! Let’s take a look. HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect Easter candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com. With spring quickly approaching and Easter right...
Comments / 0