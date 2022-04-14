ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workout warm up and cool down routines to improve results

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – You should know that there are important things to...

www.wwlp.com

WHAS 11

How to Keep Consistent on Your Workout Routine

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zhou Nutrition, keeping a consistent workout routine is something many struggle with. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge gives us some tips on how to keep up with your workout routine.
KELOLAND TV

Switch up your fitness routine with a kettlebell workout

New exercise equipment can add some excitement to your fitness routine, or even help motivate you to start your fitness journey. Kettlebells, which look a lot like cannonballs with handles, have become a popular strength training alternative to traditional barbells, dumbbells, and resistance machines. Corey Vasquez is the owner of Coast 2 Coast Athletic Club. He stopped by the studio with some kettlebells to share some exercises that we can add to our workout routine to change things up. And the best part? He says we can get a full body workout by just using these.
Muscle And Fitness

Gear Up for Springtime Workouts with These Fitness Essentials

SPORT MINERAL SUNSCREEN – BADGER BALM. BORN PRIMITIVE MEN’S VIBE SHORT WITH BUILT-IN COMPRESSION. From squats to swimming, Born Primitive’s 2 in 1, built-in compression shorts are engendered for any workout, at any time. The lightweight, quick-dry, 4-way stretch allows for an excellent range of motion while wicking sweat. Designed for those looking to always be ready when a workout calls.
SheKnows

The Best Cooldown Advice from Real Trainers — Because Your Post-Workout Routine Is Important

Click here to read the full article. Admit it: Post-workout, you often skip the cool down. So many of us want to get through our workout as soon as possible, or we crush it so hard that we can’t be bothered to properly stretch and perform some cooldown exercises. While they might not be as sexy as a sweat-inducing HIIT class or cardio dance class, cooldowns are an essential part of your workout. “Proper cooldowns work by adequately decompressing the body after the rigors of a tough workout,”  Noah Neiman, co-founder of Rumble and Rumble TV, tells SheKnows. “It’s important that...
WWLP 22News

Spring Wellness routine refresh!

(Mass Appeal) – Limor Suss shares some wellness essentials to stock up on this Spring. Children’s TYLENOL® Dissolve Powder Packs helps temporarily reduce fever and minor aches and pains. This spring, conquer seasonal changes with products from ZARBEE’S® Immune Support Line. SmartCheck™ from Children’s TYLENOL®,...
WTOK-TV

Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The week is winding down, and we’re heading into a weekend with a running start of sunshine, chilly mornings, and unseasonably cool afternoons. Outdoor weekend activities are go for launch! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 41 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 44 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.
MERIDIAN, MS
WWLP 22News

Best Jade yoga mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga is a wildly popular activity and rightly so. It offers a myriad of physical, mental and spiritual benefits while welcoming participants of all ages, shapes and sizes to practice alone or in a group. Yoga is accessible to those who are just starting off and diverse enough to continually challenge dedicated yogis who engage daily.
8 News Now

Warming up in a hurry!

Plenty of sunshine and light winds as a warming trend for the west kicks up a notch today. We’ll be looking for our first 80s of the year this afternoon and then leaping into hotter May-like 90s as soon as tomorrow! It’s a quick, but very noticeable heat-up heading into the weekend and Sherry’s most […]
WWLP 22News

Everything you need to deal with spring showers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Spring brings sunshine, blooms and plenty of rain. If you live in one of many areas experiencing drizzles — or downpours — right now, it’s a good idea to invest in rain gear to deal with spring showers.
WWLP 22News

Last-minute Easter finds!

(Mass Appeal) – This weekend is Easter, and if you need some last minute ideas, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss has us covered! Let’s take a look. HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect Easter candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com. With spring quickly approaching and Easter right...
