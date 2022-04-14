ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tested Force of Nature Multipurpose Cleaner to reduce plastic waste and avoid harmful chemicals

By Hannah Kowalczyk Harper
 2 days ago
Force of Nature Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Disinfectant & Deodorizer Kills 99.9% of Germs and is EPA Registered (Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper for Hearst)

You wouldn’t drink bleach or perfume, would you? Of course not. So then why would you put it on surfaces you cook on or drink from? I was asking myself these questions as I was cleaning my cooking and drinking items that don’t go in the dishwasher, such as my electric griddle, microwave, and water bottle.

Yes, I want to make sure to get rid of any grease, mold, dirt, or food particles, but is it any better to have trace amounts of bleach and artificial fragrances enter my body? I started using more natural cleaners, but couldn’t find one where I was completely satisfied.

Artificial scents added to otherwise natural cleaners are highly unregulated and can still carry harmful chemicals . Some products require you to be continuously buying more plastic bottles. Others will let you get large containers to refill smaller bottles, but then I need to use up limited storage on that massive container.

Force of Nature Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Disinfectant & Deodorizer seemed like it could possibly solve all of those problems, so I decided to try it out. It has no added fragrances, preservatives, or dyes. Instead, it’s made from your own tap water, salt, water, and vinegar. It kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

The cleaner is said to be as effective as bleach and safe enough to use on baby pacifiers, humidifiers, thermoses, and more. It’s registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), meaning the product does what the label claims, doesn’t cause unreasonable health hazards, and is environmentally friendly.

How to use Force of Nature Cleaner

Force of Nature has a Quick Start Guide for how to create your cleaner.

  1. You fill your “Electrolyzer” (a flask-shaped bottle with a base) with cool water to the fill line and plug it in.
  2. Then, you squeeze in an “Activator Capsule” and wait about ten seconds before pressing the start button.
  3. Lastly, I poured my new cleaning solution into the provided spray bottle to get started.

Setting everything up felt like I was back in school doing a science experiment. It has blue pulsing lights that transition to green and once it’s all green you know it’s ready. It looked like an alien ship and put me in a good mood. I was kind of excited to clean!

The solution is at its strongest for about two weeks then it begins to lose potency. If you want, you can plug the Electrolyzer back in and the lights will transition colors until it’s all red and you know 14 days have passed. I don’t take advantage of this feature, but I see how it could be useful for some people.

First Impressions

The setup was fun, though it likely eventually loses the novelty. With the bubbling beaker, I for some reason expected my solution to be hot, but it’s just room temperature. I immediately sniffed it to see if it would smell like chemicals.

To me, it smelled a touch like the ocean, I think because of the salt component. When I had my significant other take a big whiff, he thought it might smell a bit like chemicals, but he was also purposely directly smelling the product and doesn’t clean with vinegar as often as I do. We didn’t notice a smell when I started spraying it on the counters.

The spray bottle was more of a solid stream and I wished the setting was adjustable so I could get more of a mist. If it becomes a big deal (unlikely), I can always switch the solution to another bottle.

I don’t have a microscope to see if it’s actually killing 99.9% of germs, but it made the kitchen feel clean and I didn’t worry about dangerous chemicals.

What Should I Clean With the Force of Nature Cleaner?

Before and after Force of Nature in my microwave (Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper for Hearst)

One of the items I wanted a natural cleaner for most was our electric skillet. It can’t go in the dishwasher, so it needs to be cleaned by hand. I hate the idea of chemicals heating up when it gets turned on again. Force of Nature seems to work well on it, though I did have to put a bit of extra muscle in when cleaning greasy areas.

I was also excited to use it on my Brita water bottle . Most of the components are dishwasher safe, but the main bottle is too tall for the top rack of my dishwasher so I choose to hand wash it. Plus, since I use it every day, I don’t like to wait for it in the dishwasher all the time. If you don’t clean your water bottle enough, it can start to breed bacteria pretty quickly. The cleaning solution says no rinsing is needed, but I like to give it an extra rinse anyway.

Force of Nature has also come in handy cleaning my quesadilla maker, parts of my coffee pot, counters, and the microwave. The other day some of my cling wrap came up and left a red splatter in my microwave that needed to be cleaned. I hadn’t thought of it before, but now the idea of heating up chemicals with my food doesn’t sound appealing. My new cleaning solution managed to eliminate the splatter.

As I don’t have any kids or pets, I don’t feel the need to use the cleaning product on the floor and other non-cooking surfaces. I tested it on the kitchen floor just to see if it would work, and it did, but I think for floors I’ll stick to my Swiffer. However, if you have kids or pets, you might want to use Force of Nature in more places than I do.

Force of Nature Cost

The initial cost for Force of Nature was a bit discouraging, but I reminded myself that the kit to get started is a one-time purchase and then I would just need more “activator capsules.” The list price is $70, but it’s currently 25% off at $52.49 on Amazon. It comes with the starter kit and your first five capsules.

Once you just have to get the capsules, it comes out to nine cents per ounce (you can get a 25-pack of capsules for $28.99). In comparison, the name-brand cleaning sprays at the Target near me range from 10-30 cents per ounce, depending on the brand. This cleaner costs more upfront but should save money in the long run.

Force of Nature Environmental Impact

Ideally, I wish the reusable spray bottle and parts of the Electrolyzer weren’t made with plastic and instead used glass or another material. Still, overall you’ll end up wasting significantly less plastic than you would if you kept buying plastic bottles every time you needed more cleaner. In terms of reducing plastic waste, this beats out most competitors.

I plan to keep using my Force of Nature cleaning solution for a long time to save on costs, reduce plastic waste, and, most importantly, not get harmful chemicals in my food and drinks.

