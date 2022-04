3 Bros Running Company is working to host ‘Shannon’s Run’ 5k/10k May 14 in Orange. “(The race) all begins with Shannon Larson, our friend who’s 49-years-old and has brain cancer and he is really into rock music,” said Mike Moss, 3 Bros Running Company Race Director. “And brain cancer is taking that away from him, so another way to honor him is the race.

ORANGE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO