ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Preview: Red Wings battle Hurricanes to kick off tough stretch

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit looks to win season series against top team in the Metropolitan Division. The Detroit Red Wings will look to claim the season series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night when they face off at PNC Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be broadcasted exclusively on...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Nashville, MI
Yardbarker

Magnus Hellberg clears re-entry waivers, will join Red Wings on Friday

Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from clinching a playoff spot

The Tampa Bay Lightning have officially clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. After ending a dominant first period with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Ross Colton and Alex Killorn, the Bolts conceded three straight goals in the second period and trailed 3-2 all the way until the final 13 seconds of regulation. With Brian Elliott pulled for a sixth attacker, Nikita Kucherov fired a wrist shot through a crowd that found its way past Anthony Stolarz with 12.3 seconds remaining to tie the game at three.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

Preview: Matinee weekend kicks off Saturday at New York Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will play the first of two weekend matinees on Saturday, facing the New York Rangers for a 12:30 p.m. puck drop at Madison Square Garden. Broadcast coverage will air on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. After his 46-save performance in Detroit's 3-0...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taro Hirose
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Sam Gagner
Person
Magnus Hellberg
NHL

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens begin a four-game homestand when they host the Islanders on Friday night at the Bell Centre. It's an opportunity for Martin St-Louis' contingent to snap a three-game losing skid. The Habs were most recently dealt a 5-1 loss by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Andrew Obomsawin; a model of courage

MONTREAL -- Mirya Obomsawin noticed something wasn't quite right on the ice. Her son, Andrew, wasn't playing up to the usual standards he had set in previous seasons with the Metro East Inferno Women's team, based out of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Often called a "mini Carey Price" by those who...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Metropolitan Division#The Detroit Red Wings#Espn#Hulu#The New York Rangers
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK: Leafs 7, Caps 3

Strange Victory, Strange Defeat - Putting a lopsided beating on an opponent in the NHL can sometimes have a lingering effect on the team doing the beating. Nothing is ever easy in the NHL, but on rare occasions it can look that way when one team is in the midst of an off night defensively against another team with offensive firepower.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blues

Owen Power will make his home debut when the Sabres host the St. Louis Blues tonight at KeyBank Center. Power, the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, played his first NHL game on Tuesday night in Toronto. He skated 19:50 and had a plus-2 rating in the 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Mantha scores twice in 34 seconds, Capitals rout Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals' 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night. Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Verbeek: From Devils Star to Ducks GM | SUNDAYS WITH STAN

Verbeek overcame a severe thumb injury that nearly cost him a decorated NHL career. The news that New Jersey's never-to-be-forgotten hero, Pat Verbeek, is now the new general manager of the Anaheim Duck took a lot of Garden State hockey fans by surprise - if not downright astonishment. As one...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Red Wings and DTE Energy donate $40,000 to two local hockey rinks

DETROIT -- In conjunction with Green Night at Little Caesars Arena on April 17, the Detroit Red Wings and DTE Energy today announced a $40,000 donation to enhance energy efficiencies at two community rinks - East Side Hockey Ice Arena in Detroit, and the Dearborn Ice Skating Center. The donation...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Blues clinch spot in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

St. Louis is headed to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. The St. Louis Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history. The Blues secured their spot in the postseason with a 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon. The win also moved the Blues into sole possession of second place in the Central Division, which provides home-ice advantage for the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin in May.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Okposo hits 20 goals as Sabres battle back to beat Flyers at home

Buffalo outscored Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period. Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy