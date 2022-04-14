ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartCountry Festival: Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson to perform at Daytime Village

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBd4A_0f9JTeq200

April 14 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival Daytime Village event.

Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Ingrid Andress, Caroline Jones, Conner Smith and other artists will perform at the concert in May.

Daytime Village will take place from 12:30-4:30 p.m. CDT at the Dell Technologies Plaza at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The show will also feature interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

The iHeartCountry Festival main event will take place later in the evening. Allen, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and other artists will perform.

"We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year's show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time," iHeartCountry EVP of programming Rod Phillips previously said.

TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the main event, which will broadcast live on iHeartMedia country music radio stations and on iHeartRadio.com beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

