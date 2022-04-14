'Our youth really showed' | Gregg Popovich reacts to Spurs' play-in loss

During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2021-22 season came to a close after their 113-103 loss to the Pelicans Wednesday night in the NBA Play-In tournament. Now the team will turn their focus to their offseason and one of the biggest storylines will be the future of coach Gregg Popovich.
Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league when healthy. The forward is a dominant force near the basket and is widely viewed as a player that can establish himself as a future superstar. He has not played this season, but during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG.
The New Orleans Pelicans had the Smoothie King Center rocking on Wednesday night. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas played like a bona fide Big 3 as they took out the San Antonio Spurs on their home floor. But to make the playoffs, they face a much greater challenge in the Los Angeles Clippers.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich's resume is full of accolades from his Coach of the Year Awards, coaching milestones to his winning-record but nothing is more impressive than his five NBA titles. The long-time head coach guided the franchise to the NBA crown in 1999, 2003,...
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Dejounte Murray did not have a great start to the Play-In game versus the Pelicans after picking up two quick fouls in the opening frame and his third before halftime. This caused him to exit the game early and not have the impact on the...
The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Paul George for their play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night as he's entered the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN. This is obviously a significant blow to a Clippers team with a shot at making the playoffs on the line against the Pelicans.
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bryn Forbes is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Forbes' role on Saturday will be utiilized with Denver's bench unit after Will Barton was chosen as their starting shooting guard. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 573.7 minutes this season, Forbes accounted...
