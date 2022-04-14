ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'Our youth really showed' | Gregg Popovich reacts to Spurs' play-in loss

KENS 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"They never quit all year long. Tonight...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
San Antonio, TX
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
CBS Sports

Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Clippers' play-in game vs. Pelicans, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Paul George for their play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night as he's entered the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN. This is obviously a significant blow to a Clippers team with a shot at making the playoffs on the line against the Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Bryn Forbes playing with Nuggets' second unit on Saturday night

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bryn Forbes is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Forbes' role on Saturday will be utiilized with Denver's bench unit after Will Barton was chosen as their starting shooting guard. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 573.7 minutes this season, Forbes accounted...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy