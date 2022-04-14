ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Four WVU School of Nursing students receive Beckley VAMC nurse residency

By WVU School of Nursing
 2 days ago
Four West Virginia University School of Nursing students on the Beckley Campus have been awarded a nurse residency through the VALOR program at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Elijah Brown, Ted Cancel, Robert Harris and Jestin Smith have been accepted into the competitive VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR) program, which provides opportunities for outstanding junior level Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who want to provide care for those who have served our nation.

Selected students receive clinical experience with a qualified BSN RN preceptor, as well as an hourly rate or stipend. The program curriculum also helps students identify career goals and develop a professional development plan to help them reach those goals.

“We’re so proud of these outstanding students for securing this educational opportunity,” said Hillary Parcell, WVU School of Nursing Beckley Division Chairperson. “We’re also grateful to the Beckley VA Medical Center for creating unique paths to employment for our graduates.”

Lewisburg, WV
