Concours d'Elegance announces Ferrari sponsorship

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance has welcomed Ferrari of Washington as its new presenting sponsor. As one of the premier automotive events on the East Coast celebrates its fifth anniversary, this new partnership will help The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance steering committee continue to build on the event’s incredible early success.

Formed in 2018, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance is a weekend celebration of the automobile and its history at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier. The weekend includes drives on scenic West Virginia roads, shows for cars of all types, food, entertainment and some of the finest cars in the world.

This year’s event will begin on Friday, May 6, with the Summit Drive, which allows car enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the incredible mountain roads of West Virginia with a spirited drive to America’s newest National Park, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Drivers will enjoy a brunch at The Greenbrier before hitting the road. Upon arrival at the Canyon Rim Visitors Center, drivers will have an opportunity to explore the park and take in the breathtaking views, before returning to The Greenbrier.

The schedule for Saturday, May 7, features Cars and Cocktails, a show giving car owners of all types an opportunity to gather on The Greenbrier’s famed golf courses and enjoy beautiful automobiles, fine spirits and fellowship. The cost to enter a car is $25, and admission is free to anybody who wants to come enjoy the cars.

Later that evening, the Charitable Dinner will feature cuisine from the world-renowned chefs at America’s Resort, as well as an opportunity to raise funds for The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance featured charities — the AACA Library and Research Center, the West Virginia Autism Training Center and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The featured event, the concours, takes place on Sunday, May 8, when close to 100 collector cars from around the world gather in and around The Greenbrier’s iconic front circle. These cars are judged by a carefully selected panel of automotive experts, with awards handed out at the conclusion of the show. Spectator admission is free, thanks to a sponsorship from Hagerty that covers the cost of admission.

For more information, to register your car or to purchase tickets to any of the events, visit GreenbrierConcours.com.

