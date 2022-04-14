ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

McMaster signs bill seeking constitutional changes

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdQf1_0f9JSIin00

(From The Associated Press) South Carolina is now the latest state to call for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.

State lawmakers tailored their call for a convention to spending checks on the federal government, curbing the federal government's jurisdiction and power and setting term limits for Congress.

In a media release following the signing McMaster pointed to the failure of Congress to control the expanding size and reach of the Federal government, so any intitiative to reduce government must originate elsewhere.

About 18 other states, mostly Republican-led and concentrated in the South, have passed similar proposals. Opponents of the call for a constitutional convention have argued that revisions to the constitution could put existing amendments at risk.

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb signs Indiana’s Constitutional Carry bill into law

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed into law HEA 1296, Indiana’s Constitutional Carry bill, making Indiana the third state to pass Constitutional Carry legislation in 2022. Residents still have the option of obtaining a gun permit. And you might want to do that, because you’ll need it to carry in states that still require a permit.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs bill requiring regular updates on petition drives to change Michigan's laws

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill into law Wednesday requiring the Secretary of State's Office to provide regular updates on the status of petition drives to change state law, a shift proponents say would improve transparency of such efforts. The legislation received unanimous support among state lawmakers.  Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said that the governor "believes...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#Constitutional Convention#Term Limits#The Associated Press#Republican
The Independent

GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
4K+
Followers
939
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy