John Travolta remembers his late son Jett on what would've been his 30th birthday

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAVa7_0f9JRvfZ00

John Travolta shared a tribute to his late son Jett to mark what would've been his 30th birthday on April 13.

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say," John wrote alongside a photograph of him and Jett. "I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad"

Jett died in January 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas. John Travolta's attorney at the time said Jett "had seizures in the past."

John and his late wife Kelly Preston's second child, Ella, 22, commented on her father's tribute: "Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much." Travolta's post was also flooded with love and support from friends and fans.

John often shares tributes for Jett and discusses his impact during interviews.

During a 2021 appearance on "Hart to Heart," Kevin Hart's talk show, the "Grease" actor discussed how he has spoken about death with his youngest child, 11-year-old Benjamin.

'He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" the actor recalled about his son to Hart. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

He said he then told his youngest, "You know, Ben, you always love the truth, and I'm gonna tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're gonna stay ... your brother left at 16 -- too young -- your mother left at 57 -- that was too young. But who's to say?"

"I could die tomorrow. You could. I mean, anybody can," he continued. "So let's look at life ... it's part of life, you see? You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

Comments

Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

He is Happy, with God and His Mom. They are Both Waiting for The Rest in Heaven. They are Your Angels, Now. Please Believe That. My Prayers, and Thoughts are With You, All Today. God Bless.🙏😔😘💙

Reply
4
