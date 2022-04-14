ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's 'pros and cons' list for guy goes viral - and includes 'arrested for kidnap'

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

It's a tried and true method that many people around the world resort to. When you are struggling to make a decision about something, you make a pros and cons list that will aid you in finding a solution.

For some people, they even use the old-time method for figuring out whether or not they would like to date someone. And recently, one person on Twitter shared her friend's pros and cons list about a guy she has been dating on Twitter.

The problem is, there are some points on the cons list that is is pretty glaring, such as being arrested for kidnap —seriously. While this would surely be considered a major red flag to others, for this person, it is simply listed as another bullet point to jot down.

In a tweet, the friend wrote: "Absolutely begging everyone to read this pros an cons list my mate has come up with for a lad she’s speaking to cos I’m losing my mind over it I’m in tears."

People were quick to catch on to the abnormality of the list.

"plz i love tongue piercings and a man who doesn’t drink/can motivate me to go gym???? ill take him," wrote one person to which someone else replied, "More like he'll take you."

"Lives in squalor because he's in prison for kidnap.Doesn't drink alcohol because he's in prison.Strict diet regime because he's in prison.Falls in love quickly because he's in prison.Wants a relationship because he's in prison.Good job .... ...in the prison library," said another.

"need to know what the fit accent is, is she into Geordies or Scousers or something," read one tweet.

"forget the kidnapping part, the tongue piercing would’ve been it for me," someone else said.


