Lacombe, LA

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
LACOMBE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A news release says marine division deputies recovered his body within 30 minutes.

It was turned over to the parish coroner to identify and determine cause of death.
KATC News

KATC News

