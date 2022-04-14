ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver committee advances business support programs

By Lindsey Toomer
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Denver City Council’s Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee approved two contracts Wednesday with the city’s Department of Economic Development and Opportunity that would help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 16th Street Mall reconstruction project.

One of the contracts is with Mile High United Way, setting aside $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to provide financial and technical assistance to support small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The local United Way chapter would disburse grants of up to $15,000 from the new Business Impact Opportunity fund to qualifying small businesses in need of help with business displacement, construction mitigation, operating challenges and community activation and safety.

The second contract is with Downtown Denver Partnership for $3 million from the city’s general fund. It would provide small businesses impact mitigation and stabilization support for those directly impacted by the 16th Street Mall reconstruction project. Restaurant, retail, hospitality and personal care services that have less than $5 million in annual revenue would be eligible for the program.

Downtown Denver Partnership’s program would also provide technical support, including a tool kit on how to prepare as a business operating in a construction zone.

The full City Council needs to approve both programs before they can begin providing assistance to businesses.

ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

