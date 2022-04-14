ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

D.A. opposes parole for Onslow County man given life sentence

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says he opposes the release of a man convicted of murder 25 years ago. James Hill was the owner of a bar near Maple Hill in Onslow County when he was found...

www.witn.com

Comments / 1

#Murder#Life Sentence
NewsBreak
Public Safety
