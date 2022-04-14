ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Russia Fires Cruise Missiles Off Coast of Japan

By Joesph Golder, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.

The Kremlin's footage of the "mock attack" shows Russian submariners leaving an unnamed port and preparing for the operation.

The footage — claimed by Moscow to have been filmed in the Sea of Japan — then shows Kalibr missiles soaring into the sky.

It ends, in an apparent warning to Western ally Japan, with a sailor's thumb hovering over the 'Fire' button.

Tokyo has angered the Kremlin with its backing of Ukraine and NATO by banning Russian coal imports, expelling eight Russian diplomats, and accusing Moscow of war crimes.

Moscow claimed that the Sea of Japan operation was a success and that "mock enemy" targets were destroyed.

Zenger News obtained the images and a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Thursday.

The threat seems similar to one deployed by Russia against Finland last week when Moscow moved a missile system to their joint border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDMjP_0f9JRRNt00

The Japanese government, which has followed a pacifist policy since World War II, now says it needs to bolster its defense policies and not simply rely on its alliance with the U.S.

These moves have reportedly angered Moscow, with the Kremlin pulling out of stalled peace talks with the East Asian country, a U.S. ally since the end of World War II.

The Russian MoD also said in its statement: "Two of the latest diesel-electric submarines of the Pacific Fleet, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Volkhov, launched Kalibr cruise missiles from a submerged position at a sea target in the Sea of ​​Japan."

It also said: "Practicing practical actions, the submarines overcame a conditional anti-submarine line created by the forces of a conditional enemy, and went to a given area, from where they launched a missile attack on a target position.

"The cruise missiles successfully hit the target — a special naval shield that imitates the surface ship of a mock enemy.

"The combat exercise was supported by over 15 warships and auxiliary vessels of the Pacific Fleet, as well as aircraft of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet."

Japan, while not a member of NATO, is closely engaged in cooperation with the Western Alliance.

NATO says on its website, last updated on April 11, that "NATO and Japan are committed to strengthening relations to address shared security challenges.

"The practical cooperation includes areas such as maritime security, cyber defense and non-proliferation."

NATO also said: "Japan is one of a number of countries beyond the Euro-Atlantic area - often referred to as 'partners across the globe' - with which NATO is developing relations."

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Walter L. Tayes
2d ago

Putin always gets the contrary of what he wants, yet, he keeps employing the same tactics that failed him over and over. How extraordinary. The definition of insanity, really.

N Alder
2d ago

I don't think Russia should be using anything in mock exercises, their ACME Corporation credit line is going to maxed any day now.

Dick Drake
2d ago

Time for Nato and it's allies to show force.The allies can't let PUTIN continue.Putin cares less about sanctions.He will continue his brutal killing of innocent children and citizens.He wants to bring back the old Soviet union and won't stop until he reaches that goal unless he's stopped.The threats of Nuclear war,chemical warfare by Putin is just that threats.He knows that Nuclear war would destroy the world.

