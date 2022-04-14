ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Transportation Board OKs Douglas, Storey projects

By Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Nevada Appeal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nevada Transportation Board has approved four projects including repairs on State Routes 207 and 341 in western Nevada. The project cost is $1.39 million. It includes the repair...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman missing in southern Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada. Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Churchill County identified as a Purple Star District

Churchill County School District was informed Friday it has been identified as the first Purple Star District in Nevada. All five of the school district’s K-12 schools were awarded Purple Star status in the most recent application window. The awards will be made April 26 for the school district and the following day at the schools.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Middletown Press

Nevada advocates see landscape toll of green energy projects

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the Mojave Desert, Shannon Salter walks past creosote bushes and Mojave yucca, the plant’s spiky, dagger-like leaves sticking up toward the sky. Wearing a heavy down jacket and a floppy hat, she comes up to a fence line and stares at the construction of a project she fought hard to stop.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada UI administrator named to national board

Nevada Unemployment Insurance Administrator Nancy St. Clair has been named to the National Association of State Workforce Agencies board. She will serve on the UI Information Technology Support Center. That panel of state and private sector partners is dedicated to helping states apply information technology to their unemployment processes. It consists of three state administrators, three state UI directors, three state information technology directors a host state representative and two department of labor representatives.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, NV
Douglas County, NV
Government
County
Storey County, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
County
Douglas County, NV
City
Caliente, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Lake Mead#Uban Construction#State Route 447#State Route 317#Ndot
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nevadastate.news

The impact of Colorado River water shortages on Nevada (commentary)

Southern Nevada will be getting at least 7% less water from the Colorado River, as the federal government restricts water allocations due to falling water supply. Scientists expect temperatures to continue to rise and water supply to decrease in the coming decades. Creative strategies and approaches will need to be applied to address the reduced supplies, three professors at the University of Nevada, Reno suggest in a series of blog posts about the Colorado River, the drought and its effects on Nevada. The professors study the climate and politics of water in Nevada and the drought impacts of the Colorado River.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy