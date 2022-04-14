ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

The Intimidator: Vipers’ Kabengele sets pace with defense, rebounding

By Henry Miller - The Monitor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG — Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen are the offensive faces of the RGV Vipers. But for opponents, Mfiondu Kabengele is without question the true menace. That was no different Tuesday during the Vipers’ 145-128 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the NBA G League championship...

The Spun

Look: Drew Timme’s Brother Announces CBB Commitment

Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme, has announced his college basketball commitment decision. The Richardson, Texas native has announced his intentions to join the McNeese State Cowboys for his freshman season. Soon after Rothstein shared this information on Twitter, Timme officially announced his commitment decision...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball just lost another assistant coach

Clemson’s head coach Brad Brownell just lost his second assistant coach in the past week as Kareem Richardson will be leaving the team after just one season with the Tigers.  Richardson will be making a move in conference to ACC opponent North Carolina state joining head coach Kevin Keats’ staff. Richardson and former assistant coach who spent five seasons with the Tigers, Antonio Reynolds Dean, whom Georgia hired earlier this week as an assistant coach, are both now gone. Clemson basketball continues to see a handful of players and staff departing as they head into a long offseason of no basketball. For the time being, it looks like assistant coach Dick Bender is the only returning assistant for Brownell and the Tigers. He has spent six seasons with the team Brownell and the team. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game  
CLEMSON, SC

