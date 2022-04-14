Wichita to receive state grant for downtown riverbank improvements

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Downtown Rochester Alliance (RDA) says it has expanded its Start-Up Event Grant program. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, RDA says it is offering a total of $10,000 in grant funding for event and programs in the downtown area. Recipients are eligible to receive up to $3,000 for their event, which could include “passive programs and/or activities as well as new, one-time events or an event series. Repeat events may also be considered.”

