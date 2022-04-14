ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita to receive state grant for downtown riverbank improvements

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 2 days ago

The City of Wichita will receive $5 million in state grant funding to be used for improvements along the west bank of the Arkansas River near Riverfront Stadium. The improvements will include a public walkway and a...

