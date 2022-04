I did not know Cedric McMillan personally. I did meet him once or twice though, and what I could see is what everyone could see, that he was a great bodybuilder. But, clearly in the aftermath of his passing, in light of the public outpouring of emotion from those who did know him, it was obvious there was more to him than that. Much more.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO