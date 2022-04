Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Nicolas Cage is constantly shrinking the distance between himself and the characters he plays in movies. He once told the New York Times that he was on a literal grail quest, almost exactly like his character in National Treasure. He is playing (an exaggerated version of) himself in the upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. On and off-screen Cage have another thing in common: They love Rolex watches. In 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas, Cage seems so fond of the brand that he wears three Rolex watches at once (what appears to be a Submariner and Day-Date on one hand, and a Datejust on the other).

