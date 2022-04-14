ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies months after fighting with robbers in north St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was assaulted and robbed in north St. Louis in September 2021 has died. Anthony Fields was at Lee and Newstead at...

