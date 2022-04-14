Alton litter clean-up set April 23

The Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up in Alton is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, rain or shine. (Getty Images)

ALTON — The Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up in Alton is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, rain or shine.

Community members are invited to pick up bags, gloves, a free doughnut and directions to areas in the city that need cleaning. If needed, groups can pick up supplies at the Great Rivers Tourism Center or Jacoby Arts Center two weeks prior.

Registration stations will be open 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of 3rd and Belle streets and in Middletown at Hellrung Park at 7th Street and Central Avenue. At 9 a.m., groups will depart in Upper Alton from Taqueria Maya, 621 College Ave., and in North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, 2530 State St.

Volunteers also can simply pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their own trash and recycle bins, at their convenience.

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Pride, Incorporated, collaborating with Alton Main Street who share the vision and understanding that litter free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride while keeping our area attractive to visitors and potential new business.

The “Love Where You Live” effort hopes to appeal to youth groups, service organizations, business associations and individuals. Groups can adopt a preferred area or have a section of a main throughfare assigned by Pride volunteers.



For more information or to adopt an area email pride@prideincorporated.org. For more details of the Pride Incorporated’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities and investment opportunities visit www.prideincorporated.org or www.facebook.com/prideincorporated.

