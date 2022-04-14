ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Reddit is making itself entirely searchable

By Nat Rubio-Licht
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Gone are the days of Googling a question and putting the word "Reddit" next to it to turn up the answers you're looking for. Reddit is making itself much more searchable by for the first time allowing users to comb through comments for keywords. The platform announced a host...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Search Results
makeuseof.com

How to Use Facebook's New Messenger Shortcuts

Have you ever muted a group chat to avoid getting distracted by notifications, only to find out later on that you missed an important message? If you've not experienced this before, chances are good that you would have experienced it soon. But that no longer has to be the case....
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Are you immortalized on Google Street View? It’s easy to find out

Google-branded cars have been trundling up and down many of the world’s streets since 2007, capturing panoramic images for its online Street View tool that lets you explore locations in great detail at ground level. But have you ever wondered if you yourself have been immortalized on Street View,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Jenn Leach

Netflix password sharing is now banned

A common practice with streaming or subscription services, whether it be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc. is to share the account. Instead of forking out $18/month per person in your friend group, you can just share one account and pay a fraction of the price or not pay anything at all.
Phone Arena

Reddit could introduce a TikTok-like video feature

Reddit is allegedly thinking of introducing a TikTok-like video feature. As TechCrunch first reported, Reddit is "exploring the idea" of introducing TikTok-like video editing tools with the option for Redditors to react to videos uploaded on the platform. The feature will be similar to TikTok's Duet and Stitch features. If...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

What Do You Make To Wow At A Potluck Dinner? Reddit Has Answers

Potluck dinners are a great way to sample a wide variety of different meals, without having to do all the hard work of preparing everything yourself. However, whether you are hosting or simply attending a potluck, it can still take a little time to come up with a great idea, and then do all the shopping, prepping, and cooking necessary to deliver a delicious part of the meal. Recently, one Reddit user took to the social media platform to find some suggestions for great dishes that will wow the other guests, even those times you get a last-minute invite. "You have 12 hours before a potluck, what dish do you cook to absolutely knock everyone's socks off?" u/gneissity asked.
FOOD & DRINKS
protocol.com

Why YouTube wants to get into the NFT business

Every big platform is bracing itself for Web3. NFTs will arrive on Instagram soon. Spotify is hiring for Web3 experts. Twitter already lets users show off their virtual art as profile pictures. YouTube isn't far behind on its own NFT plans, which are vague at the moment, but CEO Susan Wojcicki said they'll help relatively small creators jumpstart their platforms.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

Google is quietly making it easier to switch from iPhone to Android

Switching from iPhone to Android is easier said than done. First there's the whole iMessage thing, which keeps iPhone users locked in just to avoid the hassle of losing texts. Apple also encourages users to store their data in iCloud, which makes it easy to access across Apple devices. There are workarounds — for instance, uploading data to Google Drive and downloading it to a new Android device — but Apple makes the switch from Android a whole lot easier than Google has done for iPhone users. Until now.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Musk's Twitter take-back wasn't about the background check

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re talking about Elon’s Twitter takeover takeback. Plus, a deep dive into the first year of Meta’s civil rights team, and new antitrust trouble for Apple in Europe. How Elon sees it. Elon Musk isn’t joining Twitter’s board anymore, and...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Communities makes WhatsApp more like Discord or Slack

WhatsApp has pushed out numerous tweaks and improvements in recent months, and there's a new one to know about: the Communities feature that works in a similar way to public servers on Discord or Slack, which can then be split up into smaller groups as needed. As per the official...
INTERNET
Mashed

How To Make Basmati Rice Fluffier, According To Reddit

Statistics say that the U.S. alone consumed about 4.6 million metric tons of rice between 2021 and 2022, making it one of the most popular types of grains to exist. In fact, the whole globe ate up 510.29 million metric tons of the stuff, so it goes without saying that we live in a world that loves its rice.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy