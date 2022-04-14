Martha Stewart Just Gave Classic Lemon Poppyseed Cake A Makeover & It’s Perfect For Potlucks, Picnics & BBQs

Martha Stewart. Jason Smith/Everett Collection. Design: SheKnows.

There’s something about spring that makes us want to start baking cakes. Maybe it’s because once the weather warms up, we’re more likey to start gathering with friends, or maybe it’s something about the fluffy texture of cake itself that brings to mind little bunnies and clouds in the sky and fresh green grass. Either way, it’s what we want to be making this time of year, and Martha Stewart heard our call. Stewart is a cake expert, and has even written not just one,

but two cake cookbooks.

So when we saw that she had posted a recipe with a new twist on lemon poppyseed cake for a crowd, we knew we had to try it.

The first change Stewart made for this cake is scaling it up to be made in a 9×13 inch baking pan. That means it serves 10 to 12 people, as opposed to the small loaf cakes or muffins we’re used to in this flavor. We like to use a cake pan that comes with a lid,

for easy transport and storage. Nothing is worse than trying to keep plastic wrap or foil off of the frosting on your cake.

Then, there’s the citrus. Though we usually hear poppyseed and cake and immediately think of lemon, Stewart actually uses orange instead. The pairing of orange zest and vanilla in the cake batter, along with the orange juice and poppyseed glaze, almost makes you feel like you’re eating a cake inspired by a creamsicle.

Oh, and our hack to make serving even easier? Preparing your pan with a combination of Baker’s Joy no-stick baking spray

and parchment paper, which ensures your cake won’t stick.

With its light texture, mild citrus and vanilla flavor, and craveable icing, this giant orange poppyseed sheet cake is perfect for picnics, potlucks, and barbecues all season long.

