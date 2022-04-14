ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates Agree to Two-Year Contract With Bryan Reynolds

The All-Star starter in 2021 will make more than $13 million over the next two seasons.

A week after signing third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to an eight-year contract extension , the Pirates have agreed to another deal with one of their young stars.

Pittsburgh and All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds have reached an agreement on a two-year contract to avoid arbitration, the team announced on Thursday. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan .

The contract will pay Reynolds $6.75 million over the next two seasons, p er Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic .

By signing a two-year deal, Reynolds and the Pirates avoid having an arbitration hearing during the season. They will also bypass the arbitration process altogether for next offseason. The 27-year-old won’t be eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season, and the two sides have already discussed a longer-term contract extension, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Reynolds finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 and, after a subpar 2020 season, he broke out in 2021. Reynolds hit .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI over 159 games, making his first career All-Star team. He was also a finalist for the Gold Glove award in center field.

Reynolds was a second-round pick in 2016 by the Giants, who later traded him to Pittsburgh as part of the Andrew McCutchen trade.

