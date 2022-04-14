ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris Took The Stage With John Mayer And 'Her Brain Exploded'

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris can’t be reached because “her brain exploded.”

The “Circles Around This Town” singer shared a one-minute clip of her onstage duet with John Mayer , gushing that her younger self would be in disbelief: “Hello, Maren can’t be reached right now because she went back to 2006 and told her younger self this would happen in year 2022 and her brain exploded.”

Morris also reflected on what she told Mayer after his show, and thanked him for the performance in Nashville:

“I told John after the show that I briefly popped by my agency’s suite during the show and all the agents and artists were watching & enjoying the music, not schmoozing. MUSIC AGENTS… not talking during the show…
“I don’t know if you realize how utterly unheard of that is and how captivating the music had to have been for that to happen. 😂
“I left without bothering them because it was so sweet to watch them all so locked in.
“Thank you @johnmayer for bringing your new light to Nashville and blessing our ears. WHAT a band. 🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙”

Morris is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

Watch Morris duet with Mayer here :

