Janesville, WI

Janesville principal named as 2022 Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago
Courtesy of the Janesville School District

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Students and staff surprised a Janesville principal Thursday morning with a one-of-a-kind honor.

Stephanie Filter, who has worked as principal of Madison Elementary School in Janesville for the past 8 years, was presented with an award during a surprise ceremony Thursday naming her as the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators’ 2022 Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the year.

During the surprise ceremony, Filter said she couldn’t have been awarded the distinction without the hard work of her students and staff.

“Really this award is for all of you because you guys do the hard work every day, and I get the fun job of just making sure you have everything you need to learn,” Filter said.

Filter’s ties to the Janesville School District date back to her childhood when she attended Madison Elementary School herself. She later went on to get her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and her Masters of Social work from UW-Madison. Before becoming principal at the school in 2014, she worked as a student services specialist and social worker for the district.

District leaders credited Filter for her focus on creating a culture of positivity and relying on research-proven methods to improve student success.

“Stephanie has worked hard with her team to deliver on our Janesville Promise of having every student known by name, strength, and need,” Stever Pophal, Superintendent of the School District of Janesville, said. “She will be the first to say it is a team effort, but her leadership has certainly helped the entire staff at Madison Elementary School remain focused on doing what is best for students.”

Earlier this week, the School District of Janesville announced Mark Holzman will take over as the district’s next superintendent after Pophal announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

