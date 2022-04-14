ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Woman wanted for parole violation after killing Harrisburg firefighter apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Maryland

 2 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2017. A Harrisburg woman wanted for violating her parole relating to the 2017 death of a firefighter was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Khanyae Kendall, 23, pleaded guilty in 2018 to homicide by vehicle...

Harrisburg, PA
