CU Musical Group Credo Tours Local Schools and Churches

Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park is opening up its Harvest of Hope Community Garden to city residents and needs a few green thumbs to make it a reality. “These beds should be used, and what better way to keep them active than by offering them to the Fruitland Park community?” said church member Nancy Laraway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Church-based gardens are popular in and around The Villages, from the butterfly gardens at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church and Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church to Community UMC’s Harvest of Hope. “People could be growing their own food and plants at Community UMC’s garden,” Laraway said. “We would love it if people who are interested in gardening and are unable to do so at home can do it here.”

FRUITLAND PARK, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO