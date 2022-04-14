ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

CU Musical Group Credo Tours Local Schools and Churches

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the months of March and April, Cornerstone University a cappella ensemble Credo toured four local schools and an area church—spreading both the joy of music and the gospel to students and congregations.. After two years without the ability to travel, as is typical for some musical groups...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Local middle school brings special music experience to senior community

Through the power of music, Tyler ISD’s Three Lakes Gator Band brought smiles and comfort to a room filled with senior citizens at The Heights of Tyler on Wednesday. The event consisted of a small ensemble music program by the Three Lakes Middle School jazz band and 50 senior citizens who were moved by musical notes and interacting with students.
TYLER, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Michael Jackson musical to launch national tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year. “MJ,” packed with dozens of songs by the King of Pop and others, plans to hit 17 major cities over two years starting in 2023. It kicks off in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Miami

Local Music Group Preforming During Miami Music Week

This week marks a marathon of electric dance music events across South Florida with Miami Music Week. The signature event is the Ultra Music Festival, but there are dozens of other events and hundreds of artists preforming around South Florida. There’s one local group that’s gaining worldwide attention for its unique Afro-Electric Beats.
MIAMI, FL
WJBF

Local church wants to save a generation with community event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A family-fun event is headed to North Augusta on Saturday, March 19. All About Change presents Saving the Generation “Live and Outside” will be held from 12–6 p.m. at the North Augusta Recreation Center. Pastor Jamaal Francois spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event. SHAWN:You […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Entertainment
Bristol Press

Local talent in string quartet featured at South Church Music Series

NEW BRITAIN – A small crowd enjoyed the musical stylings of the Kara Quartet inside South Church Sunday evening. The third event in the Music Series at South Church’s current season, the concert featured the talents of four award-winning Connecticut musicians: cellist Melissa Morgan, violist Aekyung Kim, and violinists Gary Capozziello and Jaroslaw Lis.
Villages Daily Sun

Local churches sow seeds of community

Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park is opening up its Harvest of Hope Community Garden to city residents and needs a few green thumbs to make it a reality. “These beds should be used, and what better way to keep them active than by offering them to the Fruitland Park community?” said church member Nancy Laraway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Church-based gardens are popular in and around The Villages, from the butterfly gardens at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church and Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church to Community UMC’s Harvest of Hope. “People could be growing their own food and plants at Community UMC’s garden,” Laraway said. “We would love it if people who are interested in gardening and are unable to do so at home can do it here.”
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
On Target News

SBCO Donates to Local Schools

The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization donated to both Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center, Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center, and the Tullahoma City Schools Coordinated School Health. “It is a mission of SBCO to support programs that directly assist the children in our community. We are proud to...
MANCHESTER, TN
Deming Headlight

Southwest Chamber Music Tour arriving in Deming, NM

DEMING – The Southwest Chamber Music Tour is set to begin in the region with three concerts in the neighboring counties Luna and Grant. James Keene (violin), Stephen Fine (viola), and David Agia (cello) will perform the String Trio in Bb Major by F. Schubert, Aubade by G. Enescu and String Trio Op. 3, No. 1 in Eb Major by L. Beethoven.
NBC Connecticut

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Coming to Connecticut

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Connecticut. Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer will be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

