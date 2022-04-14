Farmerville Police investigating recent home burglary

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 8, 2022, Farmerville Police were dispatched to the 800 block of North Main Street in reference to a burglary. According to officers, the suspect entered the residence through a back window and stole gaming systems and electronics.

If you have any information of this incident, contact the Farmerville Police Department at 318-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 318-368-9679. A cash reward will be paid for the information to the arrest or recovery of the items.