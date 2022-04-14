Santa Rosa DUI suspect crashes into coffee shop

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving after he crashed into a coffee shop in northwest Santa Rosa early Thursday, officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department got a call saying that a man was trapped in a car after he crashed into Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii on Stony Point Road, according to a police report.

The driver, Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa, was extricated from the car by firefighters and taken to a hospital, officials said. Nobody else was hurt.

Police said Comez was speeding west on West Ninth Street when he did not make a curve and drove over a grass berm into the coffee shop parking lot, striking a tree, causing the vehicle to spin and crash into the glass storefront.

A coffee shop employee, Cody Deatherage, said the business would remain closed Thursday, but the staff hoped to finish cleaning up and reopen Friday.

The collision caused major damage to the car and the storefront, according to authorities.

"It ripped through our entire dining room and definitely caused a good amount of trouble,“ said barista Jillian Belt. ”It was brutal.“

Police cited Comez on suspicion of driving under the influence and released him to the hospital, said Sgt. Brandon Matthies.

