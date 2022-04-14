ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FC Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League

By Matt Vautour
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barca is the heavy favorite to win a rare trophy that it has never won before. Beating the German side Thursday would assure them a spot in the semifinal after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in Leg 1 in Frankfurt. A win in this tournament would...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kjetil Knutsen
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Ferran Torres
Yardbarker

Camp Nou taken over by Eintracht Frankfurt fans in humiliating defeat

Barcelona suffered a damaging defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night, going out 4-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt on the night. There was plenty of reporting surrounding the number of Eintracht Frankfurt fans arriving in Barcelona for the match and on the way to Camp Nou, it certainly seemed they had delivered on their promise.
UEFA
MassLive.com

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace FA Cup semifinal: How to watch, live stream, start time

Chelsea F.C. and Crystal Palace will play at Wembley Stadium on Sunday April 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET for the FA Cup Semi-Final. Chelsea is coming off a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. They sit at third in the Premier League standings while Crystal Palace is 10th. The winner of the Chelsea-Crystal Palace match will face either Manchester City or Liverpool in the FA Cup Final. Manchester and Liverpool will face off the day before at Wembley Stadium at 10:30 a.m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Barca#German#The Champions League#Tudn#Paramount#The Associated Press#European#Spanish
Daily Mail

'Fire Peter Bosz now!': Furious Lyon fans demand their boss is sacked, with 'embarrassing' defeat by West Ham in the Europa League 'the final straw' amid ongoing misery in Ligue 1

Lyon fans have insisted boss Peter Bosz is sacked after his side were comfortably beaten 3-0 in their Europa League quarter-final second leg tie against West Ham on Thursday night. The Hammers netted twice in seven minutes at the end of the first half. Craig Dawson met Pablo Fornals' resulting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Lazio vs. Torino odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 16, 2022 Italian Serie A prediction

Lazio needed a goal in extra time from Ciro Immobile to walk away with a 1-1 result in its last meeting with Torino all the way back in September. At that time, Lazio was seventh place in the Italian Serie A table, and optimism was brewing for Torino, who was close behind at ninth. Since then, Lazio established a foothold in the top six of the league standings, and Torino has faded a bit to 11th, but the two are expected to turn in a competitive match when they play again on Saturday afternoon. You can stream the match on Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
FOX Sports

Gerard scores in Villarreal 2-1 win at Getafe before injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Moreno scored one goal and set up another before the Villarreal striker was substituted because of injury during his team’s 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league on Saturday. Despite struggling with injuries this season, Gerard has been a key player in...
UEFA
The Independent

Julian Nagelsmann reveals death threats after Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he received death threats on social media following the club’s exit from the Champions League.The Bundesliga leaders were shocked by a late Villarreal equaliser on Tuesday and went out on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0 in Spain last week. Nagelsmann, the highly-rated 34-year-old coach, is in his first season with the German champions but said his mother has also been the target of abuse. Despite their exit from Europe, Bayern Munich are nine points clear in the Bundesliga and are closing in on a tenth consecutive league championship. “I know I...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea join the race for Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Antony. Antony has been linked to Manchester United due to reports that Erik ten Hag will soon be appointed manager of Manchester United, via The Athletic. The Dutch manager currently has Antony in his Ajax squad, and he could be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rennes vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.They're not reigning champions, however, after Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21. Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOCCER
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy