Stanley Tany recorded himself being thrown out of a Ukrainian police station, where he said Neo-Nazis were waiting for him. It is clear that the Ukraine crisis is getting worse, especially with the added layer of racial discrimination against Black people and people of color. A recent, harrowing story involves Stanley Tany, an African student from Cameroon. His TikTok video has gone viral, as he recorded himself allegedly being thrown out of the Ukraine police station, after being chased inside by Neo-Nazis, says The Voice.

