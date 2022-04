Most recording artists — if they have the talent and luck to make it big — have to choose between music guaranteed to please the masses and music to push their genre forward. Rarely does an artist in pop find love from both radio and underground listeners, but Charli XCX has been on each side, making massive chart-topping hits and music that has built a cult-like following on the internet. While the fluidity of her career has made it iconic, her reputation has come with a unique set of challenges for an ambitious artist bent on bringing her music to more listeners.

MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO