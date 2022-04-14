Retro Designs’ Restored Custom 1965 C2 Corvette

What is it about C3s that inspires such strange modifications?. Car collectors seem to have a love/hate relationship with the third generation Corvette. Unless they're a special edition, they tend to avoid and/or devalue them. Personally, I think the body lines on the C3 Corvettes are fantastic - I've always had a thing for curvy cars. However, I understand the complaints about lack of power, a suspension that is less than desirable, and other valid complaints. That aside, they seem to be the favorite of people who like to take appearance modifications to the next level, with some going into ridiculous territories. Check out our picks of the craziest C3 Corvettes from the wild world of the internet.
Comments / 0