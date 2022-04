Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The idea of spending a billion bucks on a project that would put a huge flagpole in Columbia Falls is foolish! Maine already has a spectacular observation tower and it’s closer to I-95: the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory showcases a genuine bit of military history at Fort Knox. The mountains of western Maine are visible from that tower. Why spend a bundle in order to see into New Hampshire?

