(Our Auto Experts) — When it comes to autonomous driving in America, Mercedes just got the go-ahead for level 3 in Germany. And now it’s coming to the U.S. . If you live in LA you may have seen the Mercedes S-Class with driver pilot inside written across the side, driving up and down the 10 or 405 at certain times of the day. They are not being driven by a human but by a computer. Mercedes calls it the drive pilot.

