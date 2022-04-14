ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sentenced up to 15 years in prison for death of beloved Northern Michigan paramedic

By Matt Durr
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence causing death will spend up to 15 years in prison after he was sentenced this week for his role in the October...

www.mlive.com

