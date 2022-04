SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With holiday travel soaring and Ramadan, Easter and Passover being celebrated on the same weekend for the first time in years, San Francisco Bay Area residents came together this weekend in large family or religious gatherings in numbers not seen since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. So, a leading infectious disease expert says, expect a spike in new COVID cases over the next week or so. “I think these gatherings are going to drive up cases as people travel all around the country,” said UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. “Even though California so far is doing okay...

