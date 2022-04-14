ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tested Force of Nature Multipurpose Cleaner to reduce plastic waste and avoid harmful chemicals

By Hannah Kowalczyk Harper
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou wouldn’t drink bleach or perfume, would you? Of course not. So then why would you put it on surfaces you cook on or drink from? I was asking myself these questions as I was cleaning my cooking and drinking items that don’t go in the dishwasher, such as my electric...

One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
eenews.net

Testing finds toxic chemicals in 50% of dollar store goods

Products sold at dollar stores may be inexpensive, but a new report from the Campaign for Healthier Solutions also found high rates of toxic chemicals in the budget brands, raising questions of environmental justice. The consumer advocacy group purchased 226 products from Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Five Below...
HEALTH
Phys.org

New enzyme discovery is another leap towards beating plastic waste

Scientists who helped to pioneer the use of enzymes to eat plastic have taken an important next step in developing nature-based solutions to the global plastics crisis. They have characterized an enzyme that has the remarkable capacity to help break down terephthalate (TPA), one of the chemical building blocks of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, which is used to make single-use drinks bottles, clothing and carpets.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Recycled Plastics Harm Environment by Leaking Hazardous Chemicals, According to Experts

According to studies, recycled plastic bottles leak more hazardous substances into their contents than new plastic bottles. Over 150 contaminants were discovered in plastic bottles that were transferred into liquids. Around 18 people had blood levels that were over the legal limit. Researchers have cautioned that a commonly recycled plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Found This Bacteria Can Produce Electricity from Methane: New Study

Methane is one of the primary greenhouse gases (GHG) that contributes to the greenhouse effect, leading to global warming. However, a bacteria has been discovered that can harness electricity from methane, as per a new study by microbiologists from the Radboud University (RU) in The Netherlands. Microorganism-Generating Electricity. In their...
CHEMISTRY
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...
INDUSTRY
Engadget

Thermophotovoltaic cell converts 40 percent of heat energy to electricity

Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that converts heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency, performance nearly on par with traditional steam turbine power plants. The cells have the potential to be used in grid-scale "thermal batteries," generating energy dependably with no moving parts. Thermophotovoltaic cells work...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

MIT scientists put forward a new method that can solve the carbon storage problem

In today's climate landscape, there's a lot of talk about carbon, capture, and storage. However, not all of it is good. Just back in January, oil giant Shell's Quest plant, which has been designed to capture carbon emissions from oil sands operations and store them underground to reduce carbon emissions, was found to produce more emissions than it captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
studyfinds.org

Plastic age: Catastrophic amount of waste is littering Earth’s oceans, shorelines

KYUSHU, Japan — You’ve heard of the Stone Age, but humans have evolved into a brand new era: the Plastic Age. Over billions of plastic products are dumped into the oceans in the past few years, causing detrimental harm to the environment and the ecosystem. New research from Japan estimates the world has an astonishing 25.3 million metric tons of plastic waste littering the ocean — that is only the tip of the iceberg!
ENVIRONMENT
mansionglobal.com

Home Builders Are Turning to Natural Materials to Get Around Supply Chain Problems

Global supply chain delays are continuing to plague the U.S. home-building industry. A surge in demand for new housing, coupled with closures and delays in factories and transportation hubs brought on by the pandemic, mean that the materials most commonly used in home construction are in short supply. According to the housing market research firm Zonda, 90% of American home builders surveyed said that their business had been impacted by supply issues.
CONSTRUCTION
POLITICO

Forever chemicals' broad reach

America is just beginning to come to grips with the scale and scope of contamination from a large group of human-made chemicals known collectively as PFAS. It’s still not entirely clear whether their mere presence is all bad — but it's clear that they're everywhere. The same properties that make them useful in items like non-stick cookware and firefighting foams are what also make them so hard to clean up when they migrate into soil and water, potentially leading to health impacts at high levels of exposure.
INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

These 3D-printed hand boards are created from plastic waste for riding the waves

Wabo is a collection of hand boards that are created from plastic waste produced from 3D-printed prototyping. Eight million pieces of plastic make their way into the ocean on a daily basis. That’s a lot of plastic. While some brands commit themselves to gimmicky sustainable practices that have more to do with marketing than carbon-neutral manufacturing, other brands learn how to make something out of the plastic waste they produce.
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

New liquid system could revolutionize solar energy

A group of researchers has created a liquid solar energy storage system that can create electricity on demand. The system can store solar energy for up to 18 years, allowing them to release it when and where it is needed. The system has been in the works for over a decade, and new advancement allows them to repurpose the stored solar energy using a small chip.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

