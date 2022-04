LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than 1,000 people were without power for a few hours Saturday, and the culprit behind the outage appears to have been found. According to a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, a squirrel got into a substation Saturday, knocking out power for around 1,221 customers in the Lynchburg area.

