Save the Date: ‘Aladdin and the Magic Carpet’ presents a whole new ballet to MFB fans

The Midland Festival Ballet rehearsed for ???The Nutcracker??? on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 4410 N Midkiff. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram)

The Midland Festival Ballet (MFB) will perform “Aladdin and the Magic Carpet!’ a brand new ballet, the first full-length ballet the local, non-profit, pre-professional company has produced.

"It is a mesmerizing explosion of movement, light and color, unlike anything MFB has performed before, according to MFB. The newly-created score, flying dancers, digitally projected backdrops and live orchestral accompaniment, in addition to new choreography, have made it the largest collaborative project the company has ever undertaken. The performance will be Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now at midlandfestivalballet.org.

MFB dancers will be accompanied musically by the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale, now the West Texas Symphony, conducted by Romona Pansegrau. Choreography by Jill Eathorne Bahr. Music compiled, arranged and edited by Pansegrau. Lighting designed by Jared Sayeg. Projection Design by Justin Locke.

The production has been underwritten by the FMH Foundation with additional support from the Arts Council of Midland, Bryant Family Foundation, Wayne and JoAnn Moore Charitable Foundation, Odessa Arts, Permian Basin Area Foundation, The Rea Charitable Trust and Texas Commission on the Arts. The project was also supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The special effects for the production were underwritten by The Katy and Paul Morrow Family.