They locked up instantly and Mahal slammed Ricochet down and applied a hold to ground him. Then Mahal hit him with some forearms and then slammed him down hard on his back before going for a cover, but he kicked out. They traded covers for a minute and then Ricochet hit a beautiful Shooting Star Press, but Mahal came back swinging. Ricochet bought himself enough space and time to head up to the top rope, but Shanky pulled Mahal out of the ring. Ricochet then sailed from the top and collided into both stars, and then he pushed Mahal into the ring.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO