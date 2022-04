The daytime talk show landscape is going to look significantly different this fall. Gone will be Nick Cannon. More significantly gone will be Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres. However, the biggest and most historically significant departure will be because Maury Povich has chosen to retire after 31 years of hosting his show. I remember (vaguely) when Maury first got started. His show was legit, not unlike Oprah or Montel Williams or Sally Jesse Raphael’s shows. Then though, Maury Povich hit on his niche. And TV was never the same.

