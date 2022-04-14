ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brazil's Lula hints at tax reform if elected: "who earns more, pays more"

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsdSN_0f9JLK5w00

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is polling ahead of incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for the country's October election, said on Thursday he would promote a tax reform in which "who earns more, pays more" if elected.

He also mentioned in a speech that his administration was known for meeting inflation goals, at a moment when high consumer prices affect Bolsonaro's popularity. Leftist Lula was in power from 2003 to 2010.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bolsonaro reduces Lula's advantage for Brazil election -Datafolha

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has gained ground on favorite Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the October election, but is still trailing the leftist leader by 17 percentage points, a new poll said on Thursday. Pollster Datafolha said former President Lula would get...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Tax Reform
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Rubenstein warns the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on US growth, and predicts crypto will thrive in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

David Rubenstein warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the US economy's pandemic recovery. The Carlyle cofounder raised the prospect of more stimulus as higher interest rates sap growth. Rubenstein hasn't bought any crypto, but he's invested in companies servicing the industry.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy