Parsons, KS

Parsons man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

PARSONS, Kan. – A Parsons man pleads no contest to charges under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute.

A judge convicted Jared W. Bybee, 37, of two child sex offenses of aggravated criminal sodomy. On April 13, 2022, Bybee pleaded no contest in Labette County District Court. Judge Steve Stockard accepted his plea and set sentencing for September 23.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the crimes happened between 2013 and 2016. It involved two different victims under the age of 10.

The Parsons Police Department, Kansas Department of Children and Families and the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory investigated the crime.

Under the state’s Jessica’s Law, Bybee faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years for each count before eligibility for parole.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
