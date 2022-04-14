ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nearly 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed since invasion began, UN says

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2ZlC_0f9JK6ve00
Tweet

The United Nations said nearly 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia’s invasion of the country began six weeks ago, though it said the actual figure was likely “considerably higher.”

In a statement on Thursday, the UN’s Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) said it has recorded over 4,521 civilian casualties in the country, including 1,932 deaths and 2,589 injuries.

Among the 1,932 civilians killed during the invasion, 485 are tallied as men, 313 are women and 157 are children. The sex of about 1,000 dead adults has not been determined.

The agency said that Donetsk and Luhansk regions saw the most casualties as officials reported 1,994 casualties — 698 killed and 1,296 injured — in the two regions.

The agency also noted that most of the casualties were caused by explosive weapons used by Russian forces, such as shelling from heavy artillery, missiles and airstrikes.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” OHCHR said in a statement.

“This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties,” the agency added. “These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has forced some 4.7 million refugees to flee the country due to ongoing fighting, and millions more to relocate within the country.

Ukrainian authorities have released far higher estimate of civilian casualties, with Mariupol’s major this week saying that more than 10,000 civilians were killed in Russian attacks on the city.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilian Casualties#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Un#The United Nations#Human Rights Office#Russian#Izium#Kharkiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy