Gone are the days when you’d need to spend upwards of $500 to get a stable, competent Windows laptop. Not only has entry-level hardware become much better, but Windows has also adapted to lower specced computers. That’s why we wanted to share one of the best cheap laptop deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 11.6-inch HP Stream laptop for just $180, a $60 discount from the regular price of $240. This is a great deal for a brand new Windows 11 computer! Keep reading to discover why this is the offer to get if you need a cheap laptop.

