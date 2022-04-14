WEATHER: Near-record high temps in 80s Thursday ahead of gusty thunderstorms

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Unusually warm temps will give way to stormy weather Thursday, with downpours and damaging wind gusts in the forecast later in the day.

Thursday afternoon will be the warmest it’s been since Sept. 18. The high is expected to reach up to 84 degrees in Central Park, just shy of the record of 85 set in 1941, according to AccuWeather.

Temps will stay in the 70s in the eastern boroughs and in the 60s on the Jersey Shore, Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

Photo credit AccuWeather

Photo credit AccuWeather

The afternoon’s summer-like weather will give way to potentially severe storms starting in the early evening, with heavy downpours and damaging winds expected.

It turns much cooler overnight as temps drop to about 50 and the storms clear.

Friday is sunny and not as warm, with a high of 68 degrees. It will be about 64 for the first pitch at the Mets home opener and drop to 52 on Friday night, when Passover starts.

Sunshine on Saturday could give way to storms later in the day. The high will be 66.

Easter Sunday is breezy and much cooler, with a high of 54.