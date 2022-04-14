Death of 1-day-old boy thrown from 5th-floor Bronx window deemed a homicide

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The Medical Examiner has now determined the death of an infant who was thrown out the window of a Bronx apartment building to be a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call of a past assault inside NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln at approximately 3 p.m.m on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a 17-year-old girl who stated she had previously given birth to a boy inside of her apartment, located on East 158 Street.

Further investigation revealed that the teen had discarded the newborn out of her 5th-floor apartment window, into a flowerbed in the front of the building.

Upon a canvass conducted, an approximately 1-day-old boy was discovered, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

At this time, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.