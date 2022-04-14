ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Death of 1-day-old boy thrown from 5th-floor Bronx window deemed a homicide

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The Medical Examiner has now determined the death of an infant who was thrown out the window of a Bronx apartment building to be a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call of a past assault inside NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln at approximately 3 p.m.m on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a 17-year-old girl who stated she had previously given birth to a boy inside of her apartment, located on East 158 Street.

Further investigation revealed that the teen had discarded the newborn out of her 5th-floor apartment window, into a flowerbed in the front of the building.

Upon a canvass conducted, an approximately 1-day-old boy was discovered, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

At this time, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Daisy Jimenez
2d ago

the 17 year old should be held accountable for her actions. There are way many options for parents that decided they don't want or just can provide for the children. she could have taken it to a church, hospital or fire station she could have put the baby up for adoption and in the beginning of the pregnancy she could have had an abortion.

Bernice Forbes
2d ago

Some mother's need to bond more with their daughters so this can't happen again poor baby when back to heaven with god so sad 👼bless baby❤🙏🀄🧸😪🍼

Glenda Funderburk
2d ago

this is so sad on every level I wish she had a family member that she could have talked to and they could have took the baby in or she could have gave it up for adoptio she need to be held for her action

